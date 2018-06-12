5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 12, 2018)

It makes sense that as fasting becomes more mainstream, people would pay more attention to historic, religious times of fasting, such as the Muslim month of Ramadan. A new group of experts is working to optimize the food people do eat during the holiday, so they feel better during the times of fast. Says one blogger, "I actually first lost weight during Ramadan because of how I changed the way I eat, and wanted to use my blog to share strategies so others could do the same." (NPR)