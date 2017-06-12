Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

It also marks the final six months of Saturn's three-year-long tour through Sagittarius. Since December 23, 2014, the tough teacher planet has had Sagittarius, the sign of higher truths, education, publishing, and international affairs, under his thumb. What is fact and what is fake news? How do we mitigate the growing tensions across cultures and religious beliefs? Nationalism, globalism—or a balance of both? This has NOT been easy to navigate. On December 19, 2017, Saturn will come home to Capricorn, the sign it governs, for three years.

This will be a much easier fit than restrictive Saturn's paradoxical tour of expansive Sagittarius. But until then, we must contend with the push-pull of this awkward dance and find ways to grow, despite some of the archaic principles limiting us. Before 2017 is through, we may stretch in Sagittarian ways, such as travel and education. Sign up for those global conferences and special trainings. Just remember that stern Saturn wants us to follow protocol—or at least master the rules before breaking them!

On Friday, June 16, soothsayer Neptune makes its annual U-turn, retrograding through its ruling sign of Pisces until November 22. This meditative five-month cycle can be a profound blessing, giving us space for deep internal reflection. During this transit, we have an opportunity to heal some core wounds, deal with our addictions (from liquor to love to limiting beliefs). Awareness is the key to evolution—and with fog-machine Neptune in the timeout chair, we can cut through illusions more easily…IF we are willing to look. Use this period to explore the shadows. By owning up to our unhealthy patterns we can learn to break them.