Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Firm up that privacy policy! On Tuesday, messenger Mercury switches signs, nestling in cozy, private Cancer until June 29. For the next couple of weeks, be more discreet about what you share in whispered exchanges and on social media. You don't need friends popping up during your romantic date because you geotagged a photo of your tiramisu. Plus, these people-centric moments will feel more magical when you're fully engaged now (as opposed to lost in a tech trance, captioning a selfie).

Heartfelt exchanges can warm up quickly with Mercury here, revealing friends who may one day feel like extended family. Speaking of which, when was the last time you visited your folks or your childhood bestie? With the winged messenger in this intimate sign, you could cook up plans for a long weekend get-together before June is through. The next question is, who's gonna host? With domestic streaks activated, the fun could start when you set the table for 10 and try out a celebrity chef's recipe.