Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

June 11, 2018

On Tuesday, Mercury goes into Cancer, cueing us to keep certain things private.

Firm up that privacy policy! On Tuesday, messenger Mercury switches signs, nestling in cozy, private Cancer until June 29. For the next couple of weeks, be more discreet about what you share in whispered exchanges and on social media. You don't need friends popping up during your romantic date because you geotagged a photo of your tiramisu. Plus, these people-centric moments will feel more magical when you're fully engaged now (as opposed to lost in a tech trance, captioning a selfie).

Heartfelt exchanges can warm up quickly with Mercury here, revealing friends who may one day feel like extended family. Speaking of which, when was the last time you visited your folks or your childhood bestie? With the winged messenger in this intimate sign, you could cook up plans for a long weekend get-together before June is through. The next question is, who's gonna host? With domestic streaks activated, the fun could start when you set the table for 10 and try out a celebrity chef's recipe.

On Wednesday, there's a new moon in brainy Gemini.

On Wednesday, 2018's only new moon in Gemini keeps the "twinning" vibes coming. This lunar lift could bring kindred spirits out of the woodwork—or reveal common ground you were clueless you shared with people who are already part of your everyday world. Don't judge a book by its cover. But definitely peek at what the person sitting next to you at the coffee shop is reading. The new moon in brainy Gemini can kick up some quality intellectual repartee with plenty of witty wordplay thrown in. Who knows? This hump day could ignite a sapiosexual spark for singles of the world.

Is it time to upgrade your transportation? This new moon brings a perfect opportunity to shop around for a new ride, like an eco-chic electric bike. Does your commute take you on a route similar to that of any of your colleagues? Maybe it's time to organize a ride share. Those rush-hour traffic jams will be much more enjoyable when you can turn the ride into a round of carpool karaoke.

On Thursday, Venus enters Leo and ushers in a wave of glamour.

On Thursday, romantic Venus shimmies into Leo, which will counter some of Mercury in Cancer's chill vibes. There will be plenty of moments for feeling Instagram-fierce between now and July 9—and on those occasions, the photo ops should NOT be missed. During this glamorous cycle, don't sleep through invitations that involve mingling with the blessed and the fabulous. If you don't leave those summer soirees with a potential date on the calendar, maybe you'll connect to a creative collaborator or someone who can help advance one of your summer work goals.

The next few weeks are also a fine time to polish up your "branding," even working with a killer stylist or graphic designer. When it comes to love, this Venus cycle holds nothing back. Before you camp outside bae's window to perform an acoustic guitar tribute, know that erratic Uranus in conservative Taurus will be shading Venus this Saturday. Even if it IS appropriate to let it all hang out, too much affection can overwhelm this weekend, so keep it sweet...and subtle!

Check out what's in store for the rest of June here.

