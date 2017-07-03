Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Happy, uh, Inter-dependence Day? Tomorrow, July 4, Venus heads into cooperative, communicative Gemini until the 31st. Could this whole "free agent" thing be a little overrated? This Venus cycle sets our systems to pairing mode for July. The search for kindred spirits is on—but not necessarily the marrying kind. Gemini governs our peers and platonic pals like bandmates, travel buddies, soul friends and project partners.

If you feel a strong click, explore! Just don't get hung up on the "happily ever after" thing. Venus in Gemini helps us enjoy the present moment and the people who are in it, even if they drift off in new directions come August. You never know: These casual connections might evolve into permanent fixtures. But first, take July to test the waters to find where the strongest synergies lie.

And sure, you can find true love while Venus is in Gemini. But it might start out as a low-pressure friends-with-benefits situation or remain "undefined" in the beginning. (An opportunity to play the field and do some "competitive market research" that should not be wasted!) Dating apps could deliver better search results with Gemini's mobile magic. Freshen up your profile and see who has logged on. It only takes one right swipe to strike gold.