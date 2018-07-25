6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 25, 2018)

Opticians are steps closer to spotting early signs of dementia thanks to a simple eye test that looks to the retina for clues. Scientists now believe that those with thinner retinas are more likely to develop cognitive decline and memory problems. According to researchers, if the new eye test could also be used to help identify people at high risk of developing the disease. Researchers state that early detection of dementia can also mean higher changes of preventing or stopping the progression of the disease altogether. (BBC)