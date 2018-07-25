6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 25, 2018)
1. The blood "buck" moon on Friday will also be the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.
It won't be visible from North America (bummer), but it will be from central and eastern Africa, eastern Europe, the Middle East, central and southeast Asia, and western Australia. The eclipse will last for an hour and 43 minutes, just three minutes shy of the longest possible eclipse time span. (Tree Hugger)
2. There's a battle brewing over endangered species in the U.S.
The Trump administration is working to introduce legislation that would change the way we update the Endangered Species Act—and conservation groups are not happy. Certain politicians are speaking out about the proposal too, and Sen. Tom Udall, a Democrat from New Mexico, says "These proposed rollbacks would remove long-standing protections, let industry’s cost calculations determine if a species deserves protection, and lead to more costly and needless litigation." (ABC News)
3. These coffee cups are made from...coffee?
Kaffeform, a Berlin-based startup, is gathering leftover coffee grounds from local cafes to use them in the production of reusable coffee cups. The rest of the cups are produced from renewable raw materials, and they can be used an unlimited amount of times, cutting down on waste even more! (Mashable)
4. A new online tool can predict your heart disease risk.
Using algorithms developed from extensive health survey data and hospital admissions databases, researchers have developed an online health calculator to accurately determine a person's risk for cardiac events in the next five years. The Cardiovascular Disease Population Risk Tool (CVDPoRT) is more exhaustive than similar tools and takes into account sociodemographic factors like ethnicity, sense of belonging, and immigration status, as well as lifestyle behaviors to assess risk and estimate heart age. Researchers hope this tool will help individuals better understand their heart health and take early preventive action. (ScienceDaily)
5. A new eye test may help spot early signs of dementia.
Opticians are steps closer to spotting early signs of dementia thanks to a simple eye test that looks to the retina for clues. Scientists now believe that those with thinner retinas are more likely to develop cognitive decline and memory problems. According to researchers, if the new eye test could also be used to help identify people at high risk of developing the disease. Researchers state that early detection of dementia can also mean higher changes of preventing or stopping the progression of the disease altogether. (BBC)
6. Are there any mental health implications of climate change?
A new study published in the Nature Climate Change journal found “a very consistent relationship between temperature increases and increases in suicide risk,” according to the lead author, an assistant professor at Stanford University. The study looked at suicide rates during a specific month in specific locations, and noted that suicide rates tended to be higher during abnormally hot temperatures in that month. Based on this data, the researchers estimate that climate change could be linked to 14,020 excess suicides in the U.S. by 2050. (CNN)
