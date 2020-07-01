Why July 2020 Is Such A Special Month In Numerology
Buckle up! July is a powerful month in numerology: Last month was a "1" month centered on innovation and new beginnings. It was a time when new structures started taking shape, and visions of a more equitable world took root. Now, the master number 11 is leading the way, making July an "11/2" month since the 11 digits add up to the traits of the number 2. In other words, the 11 is the master version of the 2.
This concept of master versions can be a little confusing, so here's a quick explanation before we go any further: Whenever you come upon the numbers 11, 22, or 33 in numerology, you do not reduce them to a single digit as you do with the other numbers. This is because these are known as the "master numbers" in numerology and carry a heavier significance. The 11/2 combination does not happen every time you come upon a month 2, but it does occur within the universal year 4. This is because the 11 energy is thought to help to push society even further toward breakthroughs, which is what the 4 year we are in is all about! (Here's another explanation of how numbers are calculated in numerology if you're new to the system.)
While the focus of the 1 energy of June was on the individual, the focus of the 11/2 is on the spiritual and on the other. The 1 is about the "me," while the 2 is about the "we."
An 11/2 month is a moment to team up toward a common goal.
The 11 carries one of the most powerful vibrations in numerology (as I said, master number!). It is the number of the spiritual leader and of the psychic, associated with cosmic wisdom, insights, and otherworldly phenomena. If numerology is any indication, this month will be a time of great awakening when people begin to wake up to their own inner truths as well as cosmic truths.
Since this month is not just an 11 but also a 2, it's a prime time for people to come together. The 2 number represents the peacekeeper, balance, and harmony. (If you're into astrology, the 2 is big Libra energy!) It is also the number of partnership and cooperation. It gives us a nudge to begin to work together to achieve collective goals instead of personal, individualistic ones. The focus is now on community and gathering to execute a higher vision—which couldn't be more apt for the moment in time in which we find ourselves.
The 2 is slow and steady on its path toward collective growth. The 2 never rushes into anything, as it's always seeking balance in all that it does. With this energy in the air, if you are pushing too hard for a specific outcome, there will undoubtedly be pushback. The key is patience and trust. The 11/2 energy also does not like conflict. So there may be less conflict, or different kinds of conflict, than there was last month.
What does spirituality mean to you? What calls to your soul at this time? How can you link up with your community to achieve a brighter future for everyone? These are questions to ask yourself this July.
Now is the time to reflect on the intentions we set in June—and put them into motion.
This month's numerology forecast is a nudge to start work toward the goals we set in June. Question how you can achieve them in a way that brings true and lasting change to your society, not just yourself, and make that your mission for the month. It's time to get our priorities in order and find the stillness within so we can share it with the world.
