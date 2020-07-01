Buckle up! July is a powerful month in numerology: Last month was a "1" month centered on innovation and new beginnings. It was a time when new structures started taking shape, and visions of a more equitable world took root. Now, the master number 11 is leading the way, making July an "11/2" month since the 11 digits add up to the traits of the number 2. In other words, the 11 is the master version of the 2.

This concept of master versions can be a little confusing, so here's a quick explanation before we go any further: Whenever you come upon the numbers 11, 22, or 33 in numerology, you do not reduce them to a single digit as you do with the other numbers. This is because these are known as the "master numbers" in numerology and carry a heavier significance. The 11/2 combination does not happen every time you come upon a month 2, but it does occur within the universal year 4. This is because the 11 energy is thought to help to push society even further toward breakthroughs, which is what the 4 year we are in is all about! (Here's another explanation of how numbers are calculated in numerology if you're new to the system.)

While the focus of the 1 energy of June was on the individual, the focus of the 11/2 is on the spiritual and on the other. The 1 is about the "me," while the 2 is about the "we."