This Monday, July 20, at 1:32 p.m. EDT, the second in a rare, consecutive pair of new moons in Cancer follows up on initiatives that began during the June 21 solar eclipse. In the zodiac's sign of home, family, and nurturing, now's the time to repair fractured bonds and refresh your nest.

There's no disputing that 2020 has been an emotionally charged year. And ever since Cancer season kicked off with the solar (new moon) eclipse on June 20 to 21, feelings have been flowing in every direction. Some were as intense as a rapidly rushing river, while others spilled out from cracks we didn't even realize that we had in our armor. It didn't help matters that Mercury was retrograde—also in watery Cancer—from June 18 to July 12, forcing us to sit down and process whatever was churning within. But, what was it...exactly?

You'll get another chance to name and claim your feelings this Monday, July 20, during the follow-up new moon. As the sequel to the solar eclipse energizes the skies, be open to a fresh perspective on a situation that was fuzzy or outright frustrating. Here are six new ways to make the most of the sensitive Crab's emotive nature (again!) and to revisit our security-building tips from last month's Cancer new moon/solar eclipse: