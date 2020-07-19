Monday's New Moon In Cancer Is Prime Time To Tap Into Your Intuitive Side
This Monday, July 20, at 1:32 p.m. EDT, the second in a rare, consecutive pair of new moons in Cancer follows up on initiatives that began during the June 21 solar eclipse. In the zodiac's sign of home, family, and nurturing, now's the time to repair fractured bonds and refresh your nest.
There's no disputing that 2020 has been an emotionally charged year. And ever since Cancer season kicked off with the solar (new moon) eclipse on June 20 to 21, feelings have been flowing in every direction. Some were as intense as a rapidly rushing river, while others spilled out from cracks we didn't even realize that we had in our armor. It didn't help matters that Mercury was retrograde—also in watery Cancer—from June 18 to July 12, forcing us to sit down and process whatever was churning within. But, what was it...exactly?
You'll get another chance to name and claim your feelings this Monday, July 20, during the follow-up new moon. As the sequel to the solar eclipse energizes the skies, be open to a fresh perspective on a situation that was fuzzy or outright frustrating. Here are six new ways to make the most of the sensitive Crab's emotive nature (again!) and to revisit our security-building tips from last month's Cancer new moon/solar eclipse:
1. Reconnect to your roots.
Last month, we advised you to get back in touch with your relatives, even reviving a tradition that's been passed through your lineage. But let's be honest, for many of us, the most triggering people are the ones who are closest to us. If your attempts to organize a "nice family Zoom" were met with resistance—or retrograde Mercury screwed up the already irritating technology—try, try again. But this time, how about enlisting others in helping to make it happen, from the scheduling to the invites? And maybe don't feel obligated to include every difficult person who shares your DNA. Try a smaller group or set up one-on-ones.
Have you been waiting for Mercury to turn direct before going on that decorating spree? After staring at the same artwork through quarantine hell, you might be "so over" the vintage lithograph you curated from a Brooklyn flea market or the printed duvet cover that once made your Anthro dreams come true. Switch it up! You don't have to donate anything to Goodwill that you know you'll treasure again one day. Just move it out of your sightline for a while. Even living with bare or pared down walls for a little while can refresh your creativity. But with Leo season right around the corner, we doubt anyone's going to be a minimalist for long.
2. Rework your security plan.
Financial security is top of mind for most of us in these uncertain economic times—and as we mentioned a month ago, it's of the utmost importance when any planet is in a vulnerable water sign. Did you drum up some ideas for a home-based business or talk to family about ways to share expenses? These subjects could be back on the (kitchen) table again near Monday. Should you take that deferred interest loan...or will it just leave in a deep hole? This new moon is your prompt to read the fine print and make some decisions. Now that Mercury is back in direct motion, there's cosmic clearance to sign contracts—if you feel they are right for you—without getting caught up by a hidden clause.
3. Revitalize with H2O.
Chug, chug, chug. Did you drink your eight glasses a day since last month's eclipse? We're talking about fresh H2O here, not bottomless coffee refills or glasses of chilled rosé. Get back on the water wagon and start hydrating again. You might even put an app on your phone to remind you when it's time to sip. If you have a tub to soak in, lucky you! If not, find a friend who will let you borrow theirs and try a spiritual bathing ritual to honor this new moon.
4. Feel all the feels.
After all the Cancerian vibes of the past month, you need no reminder to feel your feelings. They've been spontaneously "combusting" whether you wanted them to show up or not. But what was the deeper message your intuition was sending when you burst into tears or threw your phone across the room in frustration? This new moon brings another moment to reconnect to your gut.
Put your hands on your belly—the area ruled by Cancer—close your eyes, and breathe. It won't take long before your emotional truth rises to the surface. When they do, capture them somehow. Make an audio memo or write in your journal. Has a particular person been triggering you nonstop? You might get clarity around the ways you've been pushing each other's buttons.
5. Honor thy mother figure.
Cancer rules motherhood and motherly figures, and just like a month ago, the July 20 new moon brings the perfect window for reconnecting with the powerful women in your life. Keep on exploring your ancestral lineage. Are there emotional blocks and traumas among your relatives that seem to keep repeating themselves? If you haven't looked into "Family Constellation Therapy," do! This healing modality helps break generations-long family patterns...in a downright fascinating way. You might check out the book Health, Happiness, and the Family Constellation.
6. Have a cleansing cry or a good emotional release.
We know you're ready to pack away the hankies already...but save yourself one, please? This new moon gives you a hall pass to have a serious ugly cry if you need to. May we remind you that tears also have surprising medical benefits. They release toxins—namely, the chemicals that raise cortisol, the stress hormone. Besides, there's relief in feeling your grief. Let it out and pave the way for a joyful Leo season later this week!