6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 13, 2017)

Allison Daniels
Allison Daniels
mbg Contributor
Allison Daniels is a freelance writer currently living in New York. She received her bachelor's degree from Belmont University in creative writing and spanish.
Photo by HOWL

July 13, 2017

1. Have you ever heard of "chemo brain"?

It's a strange side effect of chemotherapy characterized by forgetfulness, haziness, and mixing up common words. Patients have been complaining about it for years, but a new study just confirmed its existence. The good news? Time in nature and meditation can help. (Science of Us)

2. New Netflix movie aims to start a conversation about anorexia.

According to star Lily Collins, the new Netflix drama To the Bone hopes to start a conversation about anorexia rather than glamorize it (as critics have accused the film of doing). "I, nor Marti, nor anyone on the cast, would ever set out to make a film that would glamorize or encourage a disorder that I, and Marti, personally went through, that was so negative," Collins said. (People)

3. One of Saturn's moons might be a perfect home for humans.

Titan, Saturn's largest moon, is remarkably Earthlike and might be the perfect place to support a colony someday. "I think long-term, after Mars, Titan’s probably the next most important place that people will have an extended presence," says Ralph Lorenz, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. (New Scientist)

4. Dealing with migraines? A new test could help you stop them before they start.

Migraines aren't fun for anyone, and the worst thing about them is that they often strike without warning. But a new model developed by scientists could predict when these debilitating headaches are about to start so patients can be treated with preventive therapies. (Daily Mail)

5. It might be time for researchers to stop gathering data based on activity trackers.

While it's nice that we now have data from fitness trackers at our fingertips, it might not actually be giving us the most accurate data on the population as a whole. For example, by simply gathering activity data from people who own iPhones, they're only collecting the data of those who tend to be wealthier. Yikes. (Wired)

6. Science shows a link between selfless acts of generosity and happiness.

A small study based in Zurich scanned the brains of people doing generous acts and found that giving something to another person stimulated the part of the brain normally associated with happiness. While there are more questions than answers, participants also self-reported higher levels of happiness after completing an act of generosity. (Seeker)

