5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 11, 2017)

Panda Green Energy connected the first half of the plant to the electricity grid in Datong, China, on June 29. When the whole plant is connected, it will have 100MW capacity. According to the company, the plant will save 1 million tons of coal from burning in the next 25 years. But why a panda? Well, because children are the future. (Duh.) The plant is part of a project with the UN Development Program aimed at engaging young people in sustainable development issues. (Vox)