5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 11, 2017)
1. Male biological clocks are ticking just as much as women's, according to new research.
Women have always shouldered the burden of fertility (and infertility) in relationships, but a new study shows that sperm age just as much as eggs. It's an important reminder to consider timing when planning a family, and specifically a reminder to men that they have increased risk of passing along sperm with damaged genetic material as they age. (The Guardian)
2. China is building a series of solar power plants shaped like panda bears in an effort to get kids excited about green energy.
Panda Green Energy connected the first half of the plant to the electricity grid in Datong, China, on June 29. When the whole plant is connected, it will have 100MW capacity. According to the company, the plant will save 1 million tons of coal from burning in the next 25 years. But why a panda? Well, because children are the future. (Duh.) The plant is part of a project with the UN Development Program aimed at engaging young people in sustainable development issues. (Vox)
3. Will cranberries be the next gut health superfood?
Recently there's been a lot of talk about prebiotics—also known as the foods we eat that feed the good bacteria in our gut. And now, a recent study identified a type of carbohydrate found in cranberries (called xyloglucans) that is especially good for promoting the growth and health of probiotics. Pass the unsweetened cranberry juice! (Science Daily)
4. Artificial intelligence in health care will mostly benefit white men.
Like a lot of systems in the United States, health care is set up in a way that mostly benefits white men. And while the use of AI in the health space could be a good thing for people of color because it removes human bias, if used incorrectly it could make the situation worse. This is because data coming from randomized controlled trials are often biased, disfavoring the elderly, pregnant women, and those with additional medical conditions. (Quartz)
5. Women in Nepal are dying due to side effects of their isolating "menstruation hut" ritual.
It's called chhaupadi: Women are sent to live in isolated huts while menstruating. At least three deaths have occurred in the last year related to chhaupadi, pushing leaders to consider writing laws to protect women in these circumstances. (CNN)
