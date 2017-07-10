Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Call in the detectives; throw down some tarot spreads. Early this week, there will be SO much going on below the surface that nothing should be taken at face value. On Monday, July 10, the Sun in covert Cancer will oppose secretive Pluto in buttoned-up Capricorn. Appearances CAN be deceiving—and they probably will be. We're not saying you should walk around treating everyone you encounter like a prime suspect. Just use greater discernment.

And if someone's motives seem, er, questionable, DO investigate. Unless trust has been established, it's best to keep your own cards closer to your vest—but not so much that it arouses suspicion or makes you look like YOU are hiding something. Such a tricky line to walk!