mindbodygreen

Close banner
Home

Just Looking At This Maximalist Home Will Make You Feel Like You're On Vacation

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Just Looking At This Maximalist Home Will Make You Feel Like You're On Vacation

Image by @carlaypage

October 11, 2018

Judy Aldridge's Dallas home is a beautiful hodgepodge of bygone eras and cultures. The interior designer has filled the space with antiques, upcycled pieces, and ancient art so that every time you look around there is a fabulous new detail waiting to be uncovered. Here are her top tips for crafting your own exotic, enriching sanctuary at home.

Your art is incredible! Is most of it from a certain area in the world?

No, not at all. I would say most of it is from the United States. I'm a big vintage art collector, and I buy art everywhere I go! I have loads of it in storage too.

Just Looking At This Maximalist Home Will Make You Feel Like You're On Vacation

Image by @carlaypage

Article continues below

What's your favorite place to thrift for furniture and accessories?

Genesis in Dallas—the best thrift store ever!

What are your top tips for upcycling old pieces?

Pass by furniture that is really poor quality because it just won't last. Find a good upholsterer in your area, and look for rich, dramatic fabrics. Also, always keep an eye out for old drapes at consignment or estate sales. They can make a simple room look so grand!

Just Looking At This Maximalist Home Will Make You Feel Like You're On Vacation

Image by @carlaypage

Article continues below

How do you decide what patterns to use in what rooms?

I will try anything once. It doesn't always work, but sometimes I surprise myself. My rule is definitely no rules.

Where do you go for design inspiration?

I have a literal library filled with hardcover coffee table design and art books. You can find me there every Sunday perusing for inspiration.

Article continues below

What's the oldest thing in your home? Newest?

I have a daybed from the mid-1700s. The newest might be some sheets I recently purchased—I'm not really big on new things.

Just Looking At This Maximalist Home Will Make You Feel Like You're On Vacation

Image by @carlaypage

What's the most sentimental thing hanging on your walls, and what's the story behind it?

A self-portrait my daughter painted when she was in the first grade. It's just a little pencil drawing, but I love it so much.

Article continues below

What noises can be heard in your home? What smells?

Chihuahuas barking and walking around on the floor. You can smell something cooking almost any day—garlic, onions, and maybe some curry!

How does your home promote self-care and support your health/ wellness?

I think in today's busy world, we often don't place enough importance on our own homes. My space nourishes my mind and it's my favorite place to be. Every home has the potential to be a sanctuary from the stress of our everyday lives.

Article continues below

Recreate the look.

Just Looking At This Maximalist Home Will Make You Feel Like You're On Vacation

Image by @carlaypage

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Home

How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine

Abby Moore
How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine
Beauty

Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin

Jamie Schneider
Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Functional Food

Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

Brian Pizzitola
Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier
Beauty

Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Andrea Jordan
Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs
Recipes

Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes

Abby Moore
Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout
Personal Growth

How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home
Meditation

Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How

Kaia Roman
Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How
Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

Abby Moore
The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad
Integrative Health

It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress

Kristin Hickey
It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress
Recipes

Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes

Amanda Torres, M.S.
Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/judy-aldridge-holistic-home-tour

Your article and new folder have been saved!