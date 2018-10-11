Just Looking At This Maximalist Home Will Make You Feel Like You're On Vacation

Judy Aldridge's Dallas home is a beautiful hodgepodge of bygone eras and cultures. The interior designer has filled the space with antiques, upcycled pieces, and ancient art so that every time you look around there is a fabulous new detail waiting to be uncovered. Here are her top tips for crafting your own exotic, enriching sanctuary at home.

Your art is incredible! Is most of it from a certain area in the world?

No, not at all. I would say most of it is from the United States. I'm a big vintage art collector, and I buy art everywhere I go! I have loads of it in storage too.

What's your favorite place to thrift for furniture and accessories?

Genesis in Dallas—the best thrift store ever!

What are your top tips for upcycling old pieces?

Pass by furniture that is really poor quality because it just won't last. Find a good upholsterer in your area, and look for rich, dramatic fabrics. Also, always keep an eye out for old drapes at consignment or estate sales. They can make a simple room look so grand!

How do you decide what patterns to use in what rooms?

I will try anything once. It doesn't always work, but sometimes I surprise myself. My rule is definitely no rules.

Where do you go for design inspiration?

I have a literal library filled with hardcover coffee table design and art books. You can find me there every Sunday perusing for inspiration.

What's the oldest thing in your home? Newest?

I have a daybed from the mid-1700s. The newest might be some sheets I recently purchased—I'm not really big on new things.

What's the most sentimental thing hanging on your walls, and what's the story behind it?

A self-portrait my daughter painted when she was in the first grade. It's just a little pencil drawing, but I love it so much.

What noises can be heard in your home? What smells?

Chihuahuas barking and walking around on the floor. You can smell something cooking almost any day—garlic, onions, and maybe some curry!

How does your home promote self-care and support your health/ wellness?

I think in today's busy world, we often don't place enough importance on our own homes. My space nourishes my mind and it's my favorite place to be. Every home has the potential to be a sanctuary from the stress of our everyday lives.

