Will Joshua Tree National Park Exist In 50 Years? Scientists Say Maybe Not

Joshua Tree National Park's dramatic sunsets, unique plants, and otherworldly terrains entice around 3 million visitors a year—though one of the main attractions, its namesake Joshua tree, could be severely threatened by climate change.

Scientists from University of California Riverside recently teamed up with a group of volunteers to study how 4,000 trees were reacting to droughts and wildfires exacerbated by climate change. Their report, published in the journal Ecosphere, forecasts that, without a reduction in global carbon emissions, only 0.02% of the park's tree habitat will be left by 2070. If carbon emissions do decrease, though, 20% or more of the iconic trees could be protected.

Joshua trees are an ancient species that, though they don't possess your typical growth rings, are thought to live 150 years on average and up to 300. It seems, according to this new research, that their recent movement to higher elevations and canyons that capture water are the direct result of climate change. Adult trees in the hot, dry areas of the park are no longer producing as many offspring as the ones in cooler, wetter areas of the highlands. That's because the species—though it can withstand periods of dry weather—relies on some moisture and well-timed rains to survive. It also crumbles in extreme weather events, and fewer than 10% of trees survive wildfires.

The Joshua tree is a keystone species, meaning many other plants and animals in the ecosystem depend on it for food and shelter. This makes the trees' shrinking habitat a real threat to the future of this famous California landscape.