How To Take Your Plant Obsession Outside — Even If You Don’t Have The Space

It's easy to fall in love with the allure of gardening: It's an opportunity to connect with the earth, grow something beautiful, and maybe even reap some powerful physical and mental benefits in the process. But maintaining an entire garden can be difficult, especially if you live in a city and are pressed for outdoor space. Enter the community garden: an opportunity to grow your own greens while connecting with and learning from others.

According to the National Garden Association's recon, from 2008 to 2013 the number of community gardens in the United States increased by 2 million as more and more growers and wannabe growers signed on to meet their neighbors, beautify public space, and walk away with some fresh food or flowers.

Lynne Viera, who's on the executive committee of her community's garden on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, tells mbg that she loves the way it can provide the opportunity for, "meeting your neighbors, contributing to beautifying your neighborhood, and learning about gardening from incredibly knowledgeable people who are willing and excited to share what they've learned over the years." Studies have also found that community gardens can actually reinforce family relationships and promote healthier eating habits.

If you're ready to take your plant obsession out of your house, we've pooled the top tips from community garden experts to get you started.