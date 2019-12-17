mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

JetBlue's AirSMR Wants To Relieve Your Holiday Travel Stress

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.
Woman Waiting in Airport Listening to Music

Image by Bisual Studio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 17, 2019 — 16:59 PM

Going to the airport can be one of the more stressful experiences in life, especially during the holidays. Waiting in line for hours, feeling cramped in large crowds, and carrying too much luggage are all reasons the majority of Americans hate flying.

While it seems like this experience would be a terrible thing to relive for pleasure, JetBlue has found a way to make it relaxing with a new ASMR video.

The video, uploaded on JetBlue's YouTube channel, is nine minutes long and takes the listener on a journey through the airport. It begins with a woman's voice, as she narrates the perfect travel scenario. No lines, no stress, and you arrive at your gate early with enough time to relax, grab a snack, or watch some TV. The background noises of the airport consist of calm white noise, gentle typing, suitcases rolling on the ground, crinkling bags of chips, and soda being poured.

"AirSMR was inspired by the realities of air travel during the holidays," Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing at JetBlue, tells mbg. "JetBlue wanted to create a piece of content that could help alleviate holiday travel stress in an unexpected way. We loved the juxtaposition of taking what is often associated with one of the most hectic places during the holidays—the airport—and reimagining it to create a calming experience for travelers to enjoy."

The video was created in collaboration with Craig Richard, Ph.D., a researcher of autonomous sensory meridian response, founder of ASMR University, and author of Brain Tingles, a user-friendly guide to ASMR. Previously, Richard acted as a consultant for the 2019 Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra, which was the first ASMR-related commercial to air during the game.  

Traveling this time of year is tough, and we're all looking for simple ways to de-stress after spending time with family, overeating, and spending too much money. Still feeling overwhelmed? Try these five steps to keep the stress at bay from a psychiatrist.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/jetblue-joins-asmr-scene-with-airsmr

Your article and new folder have been saved!