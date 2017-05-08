The Genius Way This Food Superstar Starts Every Day With (Healthy!) Dessert

Her virtues? Cabbage, citrus, spinach, and wild blueberries. She often has a green smoothie for breakfast made from an orange, spinach, and frozen wild blueberries. "I think spinach is a miracle vegetable," she said. "Together with wild blueberries, they’re so rich in all of the nutrients that the environment right now depletes from our bodies." She's a fan of cabbage for its versatility. "You can use it as bread for a sandwich, it can be the star of a salad, and the crunch is really refreshing," she said. "It's one of those foods that's really food for you and really fun to eat." Her vices? Jessica's a carb woman. "I could eat a whole basket of warm bread and cold butter. I also love chocolate cake—we just had it again last night for Jerry’s birthday."