It's been a long day for Jenna Dewan Tatum. The actress, dancer, and mom has spent her afternoon in front of a camera, posing for photos and meeting fans at a Young Living Essential Oils event in Manhattan. Still, her white skirt and top are as unruffled as ever, and her laugh comes easily as she admits she's been using essential oils for a while now. "Seriously. Sixteen years. I've always been fascinated by how the brain responds to scent," she says. "I felt the difference, I saw the science, and it’s really fun. I feel like a little hippie white witch."

The power of scent isn't the only thing Dewan Tatum has to talk about, although she certainly could go on about it for a while. Here's what she has to say about how motherhood has changed her, what her workouts look like now, and letting go of perfectionism.