The Surprising Superfood Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum Adds To Her Smoothies For Energy & Glowing Skin

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Photo by YouTube

February 22, 2018 — 9:50 AM

Jenna Dewan Tatum is the ultimate multi-hyphenate: actress, dancer, TV host, lifestyle guru, and, of course, mother to daughter Everly with husband Channing Tatum. A longtime fan of mbg class instructor Kimberly Snyder, she's been outspoken about the role healthy food plays in her ability to get it all done. Now, finally, she's shared her secret: a powerfully nutritious smoothie that's loaded with vegetables and taken to the next level with the inclusion of spirulina.

Spirulina is a blue-green algae-like bacteria that has, by dry weight, the highest concentration of protein of any food. It's also rich in iron (having more than meat), beta-carotene (with more than carrots), and B-12 (with more than beef liver). Harvested from the ocean, it has a vaguely seaweed-like flavor, with a fresh brightness that blends well into many smoothies, especially those with lemon (like Jenna's). "It's like superfood for your blood and your cells," says Jenna. The other ingredients—romaine, spinach, celery, cucumber, apple, banana, and pear—only add to the nutrient density.

As for the overall flavor? Apparently, it's good enough to win over even unhealthy eaters. "My husband [Channing Tatum] hates vegetables, but he'll drink this smoothie," Jenna says.

To see exactly how she makes it, check out the video below.

