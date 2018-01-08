Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here. What's In The Stars For You?

Ready, set, evolve! This Tuesday, January 9, the Sun's bright rays beam into Pluto's subterranean depths. If you've been keeping things light and breezy, it's time to sing a more soulful tune. Pluto is the guardian of our deepest secrets. But with el sol flipping on the stadium lights, it's going to be hard to keep that intel buried underground. Well, maybe you shouldn't. As Carl Jung once said, "Shadow work is the path of the heart warrior."

On Tuesday, try accepting your demons instead of shooing them away. We're not saying you should let your inner Darth Vader take command of the starship … just admit that he exists in you. It's only when we disown those edgier parts of ourselves that they take control of our brains. Besides, the most enlightened people on the planet still have "a past." (In fact, going through those darker moments tends to be part of the whole spiritual process.) Got something to confess? Don't wait for the local paparazzi to out you on the grapevine. Instead, tell the story yourself. It will sound a lot better coming straight from the horse's mouth than it will from a spin doctor. On an uplifting note, the sun-Pluto conjunction can prompt some deep and soulful awakenings. You might even treat Tuesday like a one-day retreat. Reflecting can help release some of the lingering grief from 2017 (damn, that year was intense!). Ready to give an area of your life an extreme makeover? The combined forces of the ambitious sun and alchemical Pluto will bring the motivation to tackle the massive mission straight-on!