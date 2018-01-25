7 Things You Need To Know Today (January 25, 2018)

While we all know that there are endless mental and physical benefits of regular exercise, most people who exercise multiple times a week sustain an injury at one point or another. Experts agree that there is a "sweet spot," or the point at which you're reaping the benefits of exercise without getting injured. If you're looking to take preventive measures against injury, make sure not to avoid overtraining, make progress slow and steady (for example, don't run 3 miles one week and 8 the next), and get enough sleep. (The Washington Post)