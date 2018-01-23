mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News

6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 23, 2018)

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 23, 2018)

Photo by Tyler Nix

January 23, 2018 — 9:40 AM

1. Glitter lattes are the new unicorn lattes—but are they safe?

Glitter lattes (literally, glitter on a latte) is the latest trend in Instagram-worthy morning brews, but food safety experts are not endorsing it. "This is putting something in your body not designed as food. I can’t recommend it,” says Donald Schaffner, a professor of food science at Rutgers University. Best to just stick with an almond latte. (Daily Coffee News)

2. The U.K. has created a minister for loneliness.

To address what Prime Minister Theresa May called "the sad reality of modern life," the United Kingdom has created a new government appointment. While it's unclear as of yet what Loneliness Minister Tracey Crouch will do to combat the widespread loneliness, the urgency of the issue is real. Half a million Brits over age 60 say that in a week they talk to only one person or none. Loneliness is correlated with dementia, heart disease, and depression. (CityLab)

Advertisement

3. Farmers need better mental health care.

A recent study shows that farmers aren't getting the mental health help they need to deal with their stressful jobs. Farmers tend to have a suicide rate that's three to five times higher than other jobs, potentially because they spend so much time alone. Psychologists are working to encourage rebuilding community structures and de-stigmatizing mental health care. (SC Times)

4. Will pay-to-drive models solve traffic jams and urban pollution?

The proposed plan suggests that cars pay $11.52, trucks $25.34, and taxis $2 to $5 when driving in traffic below 60th Street in Manhattan. This could raise $1.5 billion each year to help fix the current subway infrastructure problems and, hopefully, help make travel more eco-friendly by shifting the masses to public transport. (Inhabitat)

Advertisement

5. What you need to know about Amazon Go, Amazon's cashier-less store.

On Monday, Amazon opened its first ever cashier-less store in Seattle. It acts as a minimart (complete with Whole Foods options!), and all you have to do is grab your item and walk out of the store—it uses artificial intelligence to charge your account. Welcome to the future. (mindbodygreen)

6. Cape Town, South Africa, could run out of water this year.

The city is in the midst of a record-breaking drought. Residents and visitors are being asked to drastically cut down on their home consumption in order to prevent a "day zero" when the taps shut off completely. (mindbodygreen)

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Sheet-Pan Provençale Vegetables Have A Plant-Based Protein Punch

Eliza Sullivan
These Sheet-Pan Provençale Vegetables Have A Plant-Based Protein Punch
Functional Food

13 Mushroom Varieties To Try & The Best Way To Get Their Many Benefits

Abby Moore
13 Mushroom Varieties To Try & The Best Way To Get Their Many Benefits
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

I Found A Probiotic That Lets Me Eat The Food I Want Without Bloating!*

Ash Wilking, NASM-CPT
I Found A Probiotic That Lets Me Eat The Food I Want Without Bloating!*
Love

32 Date Night Ideas For Married Couples, Based On What Mood You're In

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
32 Date Night Ideas For Married Couples, Based On What Mood You're In
Functional Food

Spilling The Milk: 5 Dairy Myths That Need Debunking, Like, Yesterday

Michelle Konstantinovsky
Spilling The Milk: 5 Dairy Myths That Need Debunking, Like, Yesterday
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Houseplants For The Bathroom: 20 Varieties That'll Love The Humidity

Emma Loewe
Houseplants For The Bathroom: 20 Varieties That'll Love The Humidity
Meditation

Spread Love To Yourself & Others With This Loving-Kindness Meditation

Sarah Regan
Spread Love To Yourself & Others With This Loving-Kindness Meditation
Beauty

Skin Undertones: Why They're Important + A Helpful Quiz To Identify Yours

Jamie Schneider
Skin Undertones: Why They're Important + A Helpful Quiz To Identify Yours
Parenting

The Critical Reason We Need Holistic Mental Health Education For Kids

Alexandra Engler
The Critical Reason We Need Holistic Mental Health Education For Kids
Love

What It Really Means To Have "Acts Of Service" As Your Love Language

Julie Nguyen
What It Really Means To Have "Acts Of Service" As Your Love Language
Beauty

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?

Alexandra Engler
Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/january-23-2018-wellness-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!