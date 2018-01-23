6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 23, 2018)

To address what Prime Minister Theresa May called "the sad reality of modern life," the United Kingdom has created a new government appointment. While it's unclear as of yet what Loneliness Minister Tracey Crouch will do to combat the widespread loneliness, the urgency of the issue is real. Half a million Brits over age 60 say that in a week they talk to only one person or none. Loneliness is correlated with dementia, heart disease, and depression. (CityLab)