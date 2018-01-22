Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

On Friday, red-hot Mars is on the move, exiting Scorpio's intense caldron and zipping into passionate, adventurous, worldly Sagittarius until March 17. After seven weeks of ultra-close encounters, we're ready to break wild and free! Where on Google's green earth will you drop your next pin? Search destinations, pull a few knowledge cards, and see what strikes your fancy. With the impulsive red planet pulsing in the sign of the global traveler, you could be double-tapping "Reserve My Flight" before you've had a chance to think through every logistical detail. (Maybe confirm that you can get those days off before you drop any nonrefundable coin?) Entrepreneurs will feel a surge of motivation over the coming seven weeks, and developments could happen at a rapid clip. Careful not to blow through all that seed money on so-called startup costs. With Mars playing Powerball in capricious Sagittarius, we won't always know the difference between a calculated risk and a straight-up gamble. While there may be some high-pressure moments when we have to carpe the diem between now and March 17, it's never wise to leap blindfolded. For best results, handle the due diligence, crunch the numbers, and run the background checks.

Ready to toss some truth serum down the hatch? We've all been holding a lot in while Mars percolated in secretive Scorpio; in Sagittarius, Mars will loosen lips. Make sure you have all your facts and figures in place before making any public announcements. One off-the-cuff comment could become viral in minutes—for better or for worse. This has become an important historical era for speaking up and calling people out for improprieties and injustice. Sagittarius rules diversity, and the next seven weeks could expose companies with racist practices (from the obvious to the micro-aggression). The fight for immigrant rights, particularly the DACA "Dreamers," will also heat up.

Think beyond your own borders between now and March 17. No one wins unless we're all included.

To learn more about what's in store this month, check out the AstroTwins' complete January forecast.