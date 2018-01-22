6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 22, 2018)

According to a new study, while there's no question that Bikram yoga benefits the body, the hot temperature of the room may not matter as much as previously thought. Actually, study participants got the exact same benefits whether they practiced in a hot room (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or a cooler room. In other words, if the temperature of your hot yoga class has been getting you down, rejoice! You can probably ditch the sweaty towel and reap the same benefits. (International Business Times)