Jada Pinkett Smith Just Revealed Her Biggest Insecurity — And Women Everywhere Are Applauding

Jada Pinkett is using her platform in front of the camera to bring to light the realities of hair loss.

The 46-year-old actress and mother shared her recent struggles with losing her hair on her new Facebook show, Red Table Talk.

"A lot of people have been asking about why I’ve been wearing a turban. It’s not easy to talk about. I’ve been having issues with hair loss. It was terrifying when it first started," the Girls Trip star revealed.

There are a number of factors that can contribute to hair loss, like underlying medical conditions, lifestyle factors, and side effects of medication. Pinkett says stress is likely her biggest contributor; she's even received a possible alopecia diagnosis.

"I was in the shower one day, and clumps of hair just came out. I was literally shaking with fear. That’s why I cut my hair—and why I continue to cut it," she shared.

The actress joins the recent wave of women in Hollywood speaking about—and thus normalizing—similar topics that are intertwined with womanhood such as body positivity, mental health, and aging—the start of a major turn of the tide in an industry predicated on the unrealistic expectations women are often pushed or shamed into upholding. After the episode went live, fans flocked to the actress' Instagram page to leave comments commending her for speaking out on a seemingly taboo subject.

According to the American Hair Loss Association, women make up around 40 percent of hair loss sufferers. Treatment for hair loss typically depends on the severity of the situation and can run the gamut from holistic to medical intervention. And while tactile solutions are incredibly hopeful for many, there’s something empowering about Pinkett embracing this dramatic change as a practice of self-love and acceptance, too.

"Even in my terror and fear, I had to put it into a spiritual perspective. The Higher Power takes so much from people," she shared with her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, the other two co-hosts of the show. "People with cancer or sick children. I watch the Higher Power take things every day, and by golly, if the Higher Power wants to take your hair, that’s it?" Pinkett went on to explain how investing in this perspective helped her shift her outlook on the loss.

Now Pinkett can be seen wearing an array of colorful and adorned head wraps, another way the actress chooses to face her hair loss head-on, in a new light. "When my hair is wrapped, I feel like a queen," she mused.

On the hunt for some natural hair loss solutions? Here are some of our favorite holistic fixes.