mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Jada Pinkett Smith Just Revealed Her Biggest Insecurity — And Women Everywhere Are Applauding

Krysten Peck
mbg Contributor By Krysten Peck
mbg Contributor
Krysten Peck is a freelance writer specializing in arts, wellness, brands, and visual storytelling. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College.
Jada Pinkett Smith Just Revealed Her Biggest Insecurity — And Women Everywhere Are Applauding

Photo by Getty

May 24, 2018 — 8:00 AM

Jada Pinkett is using her platform in front of the camera to bring to light the realities of hair loss.

The 46-year-old actress and mother shared her recent struggles with losing her hair on her new Facebook show, Red Table Talk.

"A lot of people have been asking about why I’ve been wearing a turban. It’s not easy to talk about. I’ve been having issues with hair loss. It was terrifying when it first started," the Girls Trip star revealed.

There are a number of factors that can contribute to hair loss, like underlying medical conditions, lifestyle factors, and side effects of medication. Pinkett says stress is likely her biggest contributor; she's even received a possible alopecia diagnosis.

"I was in the shower one day, and clumps of hair just came out. I was literally shaking with fear. That’s why I cut my hair—and why I continue to cut it," she shared.

The actress joins the recent wave of women in Hollywood speaking about—and thus normalizing—similar topics that are intertwined with womanhood such as body positivity, mental health, and aging—the start of a major turn of the tide in an industry predicated on the unrealistic expectations women are often pushed or shamed into upholding. After the episode went live, fans flocked to the actress' Instagram page to leave comments commending her for speaking out on a seemingly taboo subject.

According to the American Hair Loss Association, women make up around 40 percent of hair loss sufferers. Treatment for hair loss typically depends on the severity of the situation and can run the gamut from holistic to medical intervention. And while tactile solutions are incredibly hopeful for many, there’s something empowering about Pinkett embracing this dramatic change as a practice of self-love and acceptance, too.

"Even in my terror and fear, I had to put it into a spiritual perspective. The Higher Power takes so much from people," she shared with her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, the other two co-hosts of the show. "People with cancer or sick children. I watch the Higher Power take things every day, and by golly, if the Higher Power wants to take your hair, that’s it?" Pinkett went on to explain how investing in this perspective helped her shift her outlook on the loss.

Now Pinkett can be seen wearing an array of colorful and adorned head wraps, another way the actress chooses to face her hair loss head-on, in a new light. "When my hair is wrapped, I feel like a queen," she mused.

On the hunt for some natural hair loss solutions? Here are some of our favorite holistic fixes.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Krysten Peck
Krysten Peck mbg Contributor
Krysten Peck is a freelance writer specializing in arts, wellness, brands, and visual storytelling. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College, and has done editorial and...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Mental Health

10 Mental Health Resources & Initiatives That Support People Of Color

Kristine Thomason
10 Mental Health Resources & Initiatives That Support People Of Color
$99.99

How To Balance Your Hormones

With Sara Gottfried, M.D.
How To Balance Your Hormones
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/jada-pinkett-smith-just-revealed-her-biggest-insecurity-and-women-everywhere-are

Your article and new folder have been saved!