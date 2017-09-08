Like most people, I never gave Lyme disease a thought. However, after getting extensive tick bites (six to be exact) while on a medical service trip in Central America during the Summer of 2005, my life forever changed. When I returned to the states, I was not well. Basically, I felt like I had the flu. And that was my only symptom. I was concerned about Lyme, but the tests were all negative. So the doctors dismissed me as being rundown with a lingering flu. Well, long story short, that was a BIG mistake. I did have Lyme, but it took me over 10 years to find this out. And because of this, my immune system basically shut down, and this led to a severe case of chronic fatigue over time. In January 2013, I ended up fully bedridden. Lyme was finally uncovered as an underlying cause, but because of the long delay in getting diagnosed (and treated), I found myself in a hole that took me over four years to crawl my way out of. This was because I didn't just have Lyme at that point. I had so much more. Here's what I wish I had known about Lyme: