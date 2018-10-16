4 Things You Need To Know Today (October 16, 2018)

Spring is popping up earlier than ever, which has led researchers to conclude that plants are growing less. "Because of climate warming, plants grow earlier and more in spring, but they cannot sustain this until summer and autumn," explained the study's lead author. "That means over the entire year, the effect of warm springs on photosynthesis is small. Plants need water to grow. If plants start growing earlier, they take up water earlier from the soils, and then the water is missing in the drier summer season to sustain the growth." (Popular Science)