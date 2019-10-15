Is Vaping CBD Safe? Our Experts Weigh In

First, there was CBD oil. Then, it came in fancy flavors like mint chocolate and lemon. Next, there were CBD truffles and lattes, and not long after, body oils, face serums, and sore muscle balms hit the market. Now, we're seeing CBD vape pens left and right.

In theory, vape pens are a great way to use CBD. They're convenient, fast—because you get the benefits of the CBD just as fast as you would if you were smoking it—and as vape pen enthusiasts will tell you, a healthier alternative to smoking because it's free of tar and carcinogens.

But is that really true? Is vaping really healthy? With all the different ways to take CBD, is this really the best choice? I tracked down five CBD-savvy health experts to see what they had to say.