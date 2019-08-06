The study, which was performed by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, analyzed the bacteria found in rye sourdough, which is what's used to make rye bread. First, they found that it contains high levels of lactic acid bacteria. These beneficial microbes have the important job of fermenting the dough, creating the sourdough taste we all love, but they also affect the contents of the bread itself by interacting with it and producing other substances, called metabolites.

The researchers dug deeper and compared the metabolites produced by the bacteria in rye bread to the ones produced naturally by human gut bacteria. The results showed that the lactic acid bacteria in rye help produce branched-chain amino acids and peptides that can affect human health in positive ways, including having a beneficial effect on insulin levels. We've long known that eating rye bread leads to a less drastic insulin response compared to other types of bread, but until now, we didn't know why.

It's not just about lower blood sugar levels, either. Another compound produced by rye bread, called trimethylglycine, is chemically similar to a compound called betaine, which is produced naturally by bacteria in our gut. Betaine has demonstrated an ability to enhance cardiovascular performance and protect against heart disease in previous research.