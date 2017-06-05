I Was Skeptical Of The Cult-Favorite $25 Yogurt—Until I Tried It

My yogurt had separated a little bit when it arrived in the mail (the product is sold in a few stores and rapidly expanding, but online is still likely your best bet), giving it a chunky, not-especially-appetizing look. I reached out, asking if the yogurt had perhaps gone bad while being shipped from California to New York and was assured no. "Unlike dairy-based yogurts, ours can be room temperature for a while and stay good. Stir them up before eating, since the texture often changes during shipping. They'll be tangy, but that's our good super probiotics at work!"

Tangy, indeed. As the yogurt hit my tongue, my mouth puckered and my face screwed up as if I'd eaten a lemon. It was tangy, sour, and almost effervescent—and I kind of liked it. I took another bite, then another. The sourness was satisfying in a medicinal way, and the tang worked to immediately abolish my sugar cravings (which are as constant and unrelenting as New York noise). And then I stopped. According to the brand, it's best to take it slow with the yogurt, eating just a few spoonfuls at time, lest you experience side effects like "stomach cramps, rumbles, and active bowels."

This is due to the incredibly high quantity of probiotics per serving. Each jar contains 800 billion (with a B!) probiotics. I'd say I consumed a jar over the course of about 10 days, which means I was eating roughly 80 billion CFUs daily. For reference, my daily probiotic capsule markets itself as high-potency and contains 50 billion CFUs in every two pills.

The effects were almost immediate—the yogurt stimulated, shall I say, one of the most satisfying elimination experiences I've ever had. Thinking it was a fluke, I continued to have a few spoonfuls a day—and my digestion only got better. For the first time in my life, I was eliminating regularly and completely every single morning (literally like clockwork). Working at a wellness website, I'm well aware how many benefits stem from having a happy gut. When my husband got a case of nasty food poisoning, I was completely fine, despite having eaten the exact same sketchy curry.