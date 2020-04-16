As of now, there is no evidence that the coronavirus can spread through food. (It's a respiratory disease, not a food-borne one.) However, the virus may be able to stick around hard surfaces like cardboard and plastic for up to nine days, which means your food's packaging could be a potential risk. While it's unlikely, there's always a chance someone in the restaurant sneezed into their hand then grabbed your takeout box.

In a time when "better safe than sorry" might as well be the national motto, it's not a bad idea to treat hard food packaging like it is infected, just to be safe, especially if you live in a high-risk area. Linda Lybert, the executive director of the Healthcare Surfaces Institute, a nonprofit that works to mitigate the spread of infectious disease in hospitals, recommends taking the food out of the container right away and transferring it to your own dishes. Then, you can recycle the container immediately to get it out of your living space. If you have a stash of latex gloves at home, this might be a time to use them (but read up on the best way to remove them first). Gloves or not, thoroughly wash and dry your hands after handling the container and avoid touching your face until you do.

Ideally you'd be able to transfer food to your own plates without setting the container down on a countertop. You could also unpack it outside your home, like some experts recommend doing for groceries. If you do need to set your container down on a counter, clean and disinfect the area afterward.

The bottom line? Ordering takeout food is an easy way to support the economy while fulfilling your sushi craving. But, like so many things these days, it should be done with a little extra caution.