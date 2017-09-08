mindbodygreen

We Tried Starbucks' New Turmeric Latte. Here's Our Verdict

Liz Moody
Photo by Starbucks

When Starbucks announced it was debuting a turmeric latte this week, the internet went crazy. There's a lot to love about turmeric lattes, which have long been a staple at Instagram-friendly coffee shops, but what would happen when the major chain took on the trend? Their Unicorn Frappuccino, after all, took the algae health food lovers were relying on for the recipe and swapped it for "sour blue powder" and contained a whopping 59 grams of sugar.

The Turmeric Latte is, at first glance, far more innocuous. "The warming drink is made by steaming milk with aromatic turmeric powder and spices and poured over espresso," the chain says. They note that it can easily be made vegan with their coconut and almond milk offerings.

But how does it taste? The drink's only available at 200 stores in London right now, so we asked our spies across the pond to grab a sample on their local high street. Their reactions? Decidedly mixed. "While it smells mostly like coffee, the turmeric is an incredibly powerful flavor while you take a sip," said April, a 30-year-old lawyer who wasn't a huge fan. "It's like curry and coffee mixed together."

"It's sweeter than I would normally take my coffee," said Jack, a 29-year-old restaurant owner. "And very frothy. But I appreciate the spices they used to balance the turmeric flavor. It's warm and earthy."

A third tester, Nell, ordered a coconut milk version without sugar and loved the way the turmeric and coconut tasted together. "It's definitely unique," she said. "I'd use this as a way to shake up my daily caffeine fix."

Mums the word on when the trendy beverage will appear stateside, but if the perennial popularity of turmeric (and Instagram) is any indication, it won't be a long wait.

Never fear—there's plenty of super-healthy things you can order at Starbucks even sans turmeric latte! Here's what R.D.s pick at the chain.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

