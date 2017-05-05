Is Sparkling Water As Healthy As Regular Water?

If drinking seltzer is wrong, I don’t want to be right. I can attribute a lot of my productivity to seltzer, if I’m being honest. It’s gotten me through many long nights of work, a few cleanses, and reliably adds a zing to the day. It’s what I turn to when I need a little something extra and it delivers every time. The flurry of effervescent bubbles followed by a quick, satisfying after bite is far more appealing than drinking yet another glass of its flat counterpart, especially when that first sip tickles your nose from the inside. Ahhh.

I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. U.S. sparkling water sales have increased 42 percent in the last five years, and are increasingly taking market share from soft drinks. As soda drinkers shift away from sugary and even artificially sweetened beverages, little else is left, and let’s be real—drinking real water and nothing else sounds like it would be near impossible.

A beverage that provides as much guilt-free enjoyment as sparkling water surely must have some downside. There are just a handful of studies examining sparkling water specifically, so I spoke to a couple of mbg’s experts to get their take.