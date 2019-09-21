Is Self-Worth Harming Your $$ Decisions? What To Do About It

Sometimes managing our money has nothing to do with money: Our financial decisions are highly emotional. Of course, we all want our purchasing choices to be logical, but the truth is that our deeper emotional state often has more influence over our spending than we realize. When we try to take the "logical approach," we often spin around in circles wondering why we can't stick to a budget or why we are buying things when we know we shouldn't. That's why it's so important to address our emotional relationship with money first—then "logic" can follow.

Here's the deal: We live in a society that teaches us to go outside of ourselves to soothe or celebrate. It's rare that you hear someone say, "I feel really bad, so I'm just going to sit with myself for a minute" or "I just accomplished a major task; let me just bask in this feeling for five minutes." It's usually, "I've had a bad day; maybe I should go shopping to pick myself up," or "I hit a goal; let's go out to celebrate!"

Going outside of ourselves isn't necessarily a bad thing. However, when our purchasing decisions are being driven by our self-worth it can potentially affect us. As Lacy Phillips notes in her To Be Magnetic program, most of your daily decisions, feelings, and actions can be tied back to self-worth—more specifically if it was high or low.