The Surprising Reason You Might Need To Practice Having LESS Self-Control

A new study conducted by Dr. Liad Uziel of Bar-Ilan University's Department of Psychology, published in the journal Current Directions in Psychological Science, argues that there may be as much of a concern with too much self-control as exists when an individual has not enough.

"Examples include inflexible behavioral patterns, overemphasis on norm-adherence at the expense of personal discretion, and strict emphasis on cold and rational thinking while overlooking intuition and emotional inputs," says Dr. Uziel. He goes on to say, "There are studies showing that it is challenging to maintain high self-control over time. Intensive self-regulatory efforts can lead to all sorts of problems, including health problems associated with intense stress."

Exercising high levels of self-control can result in rigidity in our behavior, an emphasis on rational thinking to the exclusion of intuition. Sometimes, our spontaneity is the key to us staying fresh and creative. It can be in the moments when we let go of what we think "should happen" that we become more open to the possibilities of what "could happen." The unplanned weekend away, the surprise love affair, the decision to take a day off work to be with an old friend can all be doorways to an exciting, new adventure and sources of unexpected creativity. When we do not leave ourselves open to these opportunities, we may close doors that we never knew existed.