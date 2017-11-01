Peanuts (and many other nuts in general) can be a host for mold and other fungi as well as bacteria. The worst type of mold that peanuts may carry, aflatoxin, is a carcinogen and can even be deadly in large quantities; the good news is the USDA does offer some regulation and controls for peanuts having more than 20 parts per million and inspects for obvious mold (though it's not perfect, it does help). It seems that peanuts grown in warmer parts of the country may be more risky, and it also seems that dry roasting (without the shell) may help to somewhat reduce risk of bacteria and molds on the nuts. Though large companies that produce peanuts and peanut products seem to have the least toxicity (JIF, Skippy, etc.), there are negatives to these ones as well (primarily, the high trans-fat content and added sugars). Avoiding the DIY peanut butter station at the local grocery can help as often these machines are not cleaned and may be more of a source for aflatoxin and other similar ones. There can also be traces of other molds and fungi that can cause sensitivities, making peanuts cause an allergy-like response (even in people who aren't technically allergic). Always buy organic, and store your nuts (even non-peanuts) in the fridge so no further mold forms.