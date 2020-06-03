Is It Bad To Wash Your Face In The Shower? We Dive Into The Debate

First up: water temperature. Hot water can be super drying, which is why you might not want to take long, scorching hot showers to begin with. “Apply the same thinking to your face,” says celebrity facialist and founder of Cecilia Wong Skincare, Cecilia Wong. While it might take some time for you to notice the drying effects on your body, the skin on your face is much more delicate. Board-certified dermatologist Nava Greenfield, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group in Brooklyn agrees: “Skin on the face is more sensitive and needs to be treated more carefully.”

So if you’re one to hop into the steam for a lengthy, spa-grade lather (it happens!), you might want to save the face wash for after the shower. Especially if you have sensitive skin, as extreme water temps can even cause broken capillaries for some thin-skinned folk.

Let’s say you stick to a lukewarm shower and a hop-in, hop-out rinse: Are you good to go? Again, it depends, as this is when product order comes into play. If you’re washing your hair, imagine all the residue sopping down your face as you rinse. That’s another reason why you may want to save the face wash for last—you don’t want all the buildup and oil lifted from your scalp clogging your pores as it runs down your face. It’s nothing to be too caught up on, you’ll just want to make sure face wash is the final step.