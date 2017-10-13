Is It A Cold — Or Could You Just Have Fall Allergies?

The biggest culprit behind these symptoms is a ubiquitous plant called ragweed. Ragweed grows in most parts of the United States and sends out its pollen spores from mid-August until the first frost. Each plant can generate a billion spores, and it grows anywhere—from your backyard, along highways, to cracks in the city sidewalk. Global climate changes—including increases in carbon dioxide levels and ozone levels—also increase the amounts of the ragweed pollen too.

The turning of the leaves and cool, damp fall weather can also bring an uptick in mold spores. Many molds grow on damp fallen leaves, compost piles, or grasses. Unlike pollens, molds do not die with the first frost in the late fall and can last longer. So if jumping in leaf piles with your kids or doing fall yard work gets you sneezing, it may be due to a mold issue.