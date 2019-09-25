I Got A 3D Body Scan — Here's What It Was Like

According to Fit3D, a lead manufacturer of body scan machines, the 3D fit scan is a body composition assessment tool. It shows users an overall snapshot of their body and provides a mecca of information like lean and fat mass, circumferences and body measurements, and a posture analysis.

The actual scan takes only 35 seconds, and afterward you receive two emails: one with your body composition info, and one with the posture analysis. The scan gathers this information by capturing multiple images of your body, each from a different angle, and then uses an algorithm to give you a 3D replica of your body, no radiation or frequencies needed. The best part? The information is only for you and whomever you choose to share it with—the facility where you complete the scan doesn't have access to it.

In addition to the emails, Fit3D saves all of the data from your scan to your account (which you make before your first scan), so it's available to you whenever you want. If you choose to get multiple scans over a period of time—say a few months, which many people do for comparison and progress tracking—that data is saved as well. The only barrier to entry for a 3D body scan is finding a facility that carries the machine, but the "Locations" feature on the Fit3D site makes it easy. (Plot twist: There are actually way more than you'd think, even in other countries.)

So in essence, a 3D body scan gives you a zoomed-out and zoomed-in look at your body, as well as some key data points that you can share with a coach, trainer, and doctor or just keep for yourself to use as a baseline. The price per scan varies by studio, but on average they're about $45, though some gyms, if they have the machine, include it in a membership package. If you're considering one, it's worth doing your research to find a studio that's conveniently located and offers the service within your price range.