Testosterone levels naturally decline as men age—you may have heard of "low-t," which affects many—but it's important to understand that this decline is only half of the equation. As a man's testosterone levels lower, he also experiences an increase in estrogen—and together these hormone changes cause undesirable symptoms.

Let's start with testosterone: It's essential for libido, arousal, and orgasm, but it also helps maintain lean muscle mass, synthesizes neurotransmitters that support good brain function, inhibits fat accumulation, and improves bone density. Therefore, when a man’s testosterone naturally declines—1 percent every year after the age of 30—it results in a wide range of symptoms including decreased energy and mental ability, increased abdominal fat, depression, decreased libido, and erectile dysfunction.

These symptoms are pretty common, yet many men don’t seek treatment for them, often thinking it's just something they need to live with as they age. A lot of men will opt for Viagra as a solution, but Viagra does not really treat "low-T"; it treats erectile dysfunction (ED). And ED is just one symptom of low testosterone, which is a risk factor for many other illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, obesity, osteoporosis, and other health issues. Remember, though, a man’s testosterone measurement is only part of the equation.