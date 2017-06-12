Everyone In The Wellness World Starts Their Morning With Lemon Water — But Does It Actually Make A Difference?

For lack of a better expression, I grew up with a New Age mom. While my dad always had a steady supply of cough drops handy, if you went to my mom with a sore throat she’d say, "Oh, your throat chakra must be blocked. What do you want to say that you feel like you can’t say?"

My mom was actually the first person to introduce me to the concept of drinking lemon water one winter I was visiting from college and got sick. She added cayenne extract, echinacea, and a bit of honey to make a soothing cold remedy, but she said lemon water on its own was also great as an everyday thing to help maintain a healthy immune system. I tried it both ways and loved it and kept that in my back pocket of secret weapons, returning to it when I felt I needed the boost.

When I first started working in hospitals as a nutrition student, I always felt like I was on the verge of coming down with something. I managed to power through most of the time, but during my clinical internship, which had me rotating every few weeks to a new hospital and relearning a new schedule, it got to the point where I felt like I had a constant low-grade fever. Everything hurt and I was always tired. I was 26 years old but felt about 80. Or what I imagine 80 feels like—I hadn’t lived that long in any of my past-life regressions with Mom.

Then I remembered the lemon water. I bought a giant bag of lemons and decided I’d try it for a few weeks to see if I noticed any difference. After about a month, I realized I felt better—I felt well, even. So I bought more lemons. And then another month passed, then a year. Then another year, and so on.