Is Acupuncture Officially Mainstream?

New research has also helped solidify acupuncture's popularity and credibility in not just the wellness space but the conventional medical space too. According to a Harvard Health Blog article, "Thanks to the development of valid placebo controls (for example, a retractable "sham" device that looks like an acupuncture needle but does not penetrate the skin) and the publication of several large and well-designed clinical trials in the last decade, we have the start of a solid foundation for truly understanding the effectiveness of acupuncture." It seems that acupuncture is quickly joining the list of alternative traditions that seem to be accepted by everyone, much like chiropractic medicine or tai chi.

"Research into acupuncture as a medical treatment has grown exponentially in the past 20 years, increasing at twice the rate of research into conventional biomedicine. Over this period, there have been over 13,000 studies conducted in 60 countries... A wide variety of clinical areas have been studied, including pain, cancer, pregnancy, stroke, mood disorders, sleep disorders, and inflammation, to name a few," wrote Mel Hopper Koppelman, DAc, MSc, MSc, in Evidence-Based Acupuncture. All of these factors are working together to both demystify acupuncture and make it more popular by the day.

Despite acupuncture's growing popularity, access to the treatment is another issue to consider. Treatments are still expensive, and a single visit can cost over $100 (at WTHN they are $75 for members and $85 for non-members). Community acupuncture, a type of acupuncture that's done in a group setting, is a more budget-friendly option, usually costing somewhere between $25 and $45, but that's still out of reach for many. Hopefully in the future, insurance companies will begin to cover the cost of non-drug treatments like acupuncture. In fact, a few plans, albeit very expensive ones, already do.