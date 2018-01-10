mindbodygreen's Second Supper Series Is Here & It's All About Hydration

mindbodygreen

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
Photo by mbg Creative

January 10, 2018

Tomorrow, mindbodygreen is hosting its second #mbgrevitalize Supper Series to keep the real-life magic of revitalize alive with conversations hosted by the best and brightest minds in wellness.

We're kicking off 2018 with an intimate dinner hosted by mindbodygreen's CEO and founder Jason Wachob and chief brand officer Colleen Wachob, in partnership with Sephora, to bring people together in the name of hydration. The truth is that water is the foundation of well-being. Hydration 360 is all about water—in us physically, through the role of water in ritual and self-care, and the importance of participating in helping planet's biggest bodies of water, our oceans.

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a meditation led by teacher, writer, and Kundalini expert Desiree Pais, who will call on the healing powers of ambrosial waters to set the tone for a nourishing evening. Mini-hydration treatments and cocktail hour will be hosted by Sephora. mbg will host two discussions on the topic of hydration—one will explore the role of water in self-care with natural beauty expert Jessa Blades and doula Erica Chidi Cohen, who also recently opened This Is Loom, a hub for reproductive health. Chief Content Officer Olessa Pindak will chat with Lea d’Auriol, founder of Oceanic Global, about empowering positive change for the planet's natural water sources. All this is followed by a multi-course hydrating dinner (complete with dessert, of course) curated by mindbodygreen.

This second installment of our supper series is in honor of water and all that it does, and how we can shift the conversation around it from I, me, my to You. We. All. It starts with self-care, skin care, and rituals—and it ends with water conservation, a philosophy that's truly reflective of our mission: Healing comes first. We'll be reporting on those in-between moments: what people are enjoying, talking about, the best foods to eat for hydrated skin (straight from the menu) and more. Stay tuned!

