Coffee Could Become The World's Most Sustainable Crop

"It's a super-ambitious goal, but we know that coffee is the furthest along in this journey. The coffee market has been trying to move forward on sustainable production for almost 20 years now. We also know that we really need to get this right..." warns Bambi Semroc, a strategic adviser for CI. "About half of the land that's suitable for growing coffee could be lost by 2050."

Through on-the-ground work, CI has seen how climate change threatens not only the land but the people tending to it. Warmer temperatures mean hotter days in the field and less predictable rainfall, which throws off the entire farming process and leaves producers without a crop to sell.

On the bright side, Semroc notes that plenty of organizations are joining in on CI's mission to help farmers adapt—including some large industries that might surprise you.

"Starbucks reached the 99 percent ethically sourced milestone in 2015, after 15 years of work," she says, adding that McDonald’s and Walmart have also set goals to make their coffee more sustainable. "People are usually surprised about many of the companies making an effort, even the ones who have been at it for a long time." These commitments are part of a larger initiative called the Sustainable Coffee Challenge, a network of 80 partner organizations—from major chains to research organizations and NGOs—that are agreeing to clean up their sourcing and share the resources that make their sourcing more sustainable and transparent.