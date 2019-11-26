The study by the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute in Salt Lake City looked at the lifestyles of 2,001 patients undergoing cardiac catheterizations over the course of two years (including whether they fasted), then followed up with the patients four and a half years later.

Fasting, they found, was linked to greater survival rates and fewer heart failure diagnoses in patients compared to patients who did not fast.

Additionally, findings suggest consistent, long-term fasting could improve the body’s ability to function in a fasted state.

Benjamin Horne, Ph.D., principal investigator of the study, and director of cardiovascular and genetic epidemiology at the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute says, “this study suggests that routine fasting at a low frequency over two thirds of the lifespan is activating the same biological mechanisms that fasting diets are proposed to rapidly activate.”

That’s because, according to the study, it takes about 12 hours for the body to go into fast-mode. But the more your body gets used to fasting, the quicker it will go into a fasted state.