Intermittent fasting has been on our minds a lot this past year, and apparently, it's been on everyone else's as well. Google revealed their most-searched diets of 2019, and IF reigns at No. 1.

Celebrities like Halle Berry, Vanessa Hudgens, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston have been vocal about liking intermittent fasting (or time-restricted eating), but beyond the celebrity status, IF has proven health benefits, which is why it's not surprising that it's climbed from the eighth spot last year to the top.

Intermittent fasting is a far cry from the fat-and-carb-fearing diets of the past. While there has been some debate about how long people can safely practice intermittent fasting and the potential dangers of fasting for women, most doctors have acknowledged the diet as more than just a trend. "This isn't a passing fad: It's a 5,000-year-old fad. All of the mechanisms of fasting are deeply, intrinsically human, Jason Fung, M.D., told us in our beginner's guide to IF.

This is because intermittent fasting is more about changing your lifestyle and promoting long-term health—like decreasing your risk of diabetes, inflammatory diseases, and high blood pressure—than a quick-fix for weight loss.

This movement of overall well-being versus weight loss alone was evident in most of the top 10 diet searches. These included Dr. Sebi diet (No. 2), which promotes plant-based foods and supplements that claim to support alkalinity within the body; the Noom diet (No. 3), an app that allows users to track their meals, consult with health coaches, set goals, and track their workouts; and the Sirtfood diet (No. 7), created by two nutritionists who encourage people to drink red wine and eat dark chocolate and other foods that release sirtuins (or sirts), a protein that regulates metabolism.

While we were not surprised by what we did see, we were a bit surprised by what we didn't. The Mediterranean diet was named No. 5 most searched last year and is still a commonly utilized meal plan that promotes healthy aging and brain health. Somehow, it did not make this year's list. Similarly, the keto diet was No. 1 last year and didn't even end up in this year's top 10.

We're already eager to see what people are searching for in 2020!