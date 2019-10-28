mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Instagram Nixes Plastic-Surgery-Like Filters & We Love The Reason Why

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by Jovo Jovanovic / Stocksy

October 28, 2019 — 20:20 PM

Instagram's filters are about to get a little, um, make-under. They'll now start banning any filter that has a plastic-surgery-like effect. You know, the ones that blow up your lips like you've gotten a syringe full of filler or whittle down your nose. This news comes from the company Spark AR Creators, which produces the filters for the social media platform. In their announcement on Facebook, they said they wanted their product "to be a positive experience and [we] are re-evaluating our existing policies as they relate to well-being." And to do this, they'd be "removing all effects associated with plastic surgery from the Instagram Gallery." They also noted that they didn't have an exact timeline for the rollout but to expect to see changes in the coming weeks.

This likely won't affect most of the filters, even though they all more or less have some sort of enhancing effect. (Even the silly ones usually look like they have some sort of skin-smoothing haze.) The company is really just re-evaluating options where your face is transformed in a way that you couldn't achieve with some under-eye concealer and a few coats of mascara.

This change comes after years of amassed research that suggests these social media platforms (and their filters) are potentially damaging to our mental health. This 2017 survey showed that Instagram was ranked the worst for users' well-being, noting that it contributed to users feeling self-conscious about body image, as well as negatively affecting other mental health indicators like sleep hygiene. (One survey responder said this: "Instagram easily makes girls and women feel as if their bodies aren't good enough as people add filters and edit their pictures in order for them to look 'perfect.'") This 2017 study showed there was a connection between young adults' social media usage and reported rates of anxiety and depression. Researchers have even documented a spike in plastic surgery interest, which they say is related to this—and dubbed a new concept called "Social Media Dysmorphia."

Given all of this, I thought this change seemed like a step in the right direction. For the past few years, we've collectively moved away from overly Photoshopping ads and media images, so why then would we promote filters that essentially do the same thing? But I wanted to get an expert's opinion, so I reached out to mbg Collective member and board-certified holistic psychiatrist Ellen Vora, M.D., for comment.

"While I'm all for freedom and choice in general, I am in favor of this change. The fact that some people get attached to presenting themselves in enhanced ways, only to be disappointed by their real image, is quite disheartening," she says. "I would much prefer to live in a society that had no mirrors than to live in one in which we felt it was so important to look a certain way that we apply digital plastic surgery! In general, I'm all for re-centering our expectations of what others look like and what we should look like back to a more realistic baseline."

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/instagram-nixes-plastic-surgery-like-filtersand-we-love-reason-why

Your article and new folder have been saved!