How To Not Lose Your Mind Dating In The Instagram Age, A Dating Coach Explains

I cupped my hand over the receiver, hoping it was enough to drown out the surrounding horns and make it so that my potential client could understand more about my coaching services and less about Tuesday afternoon traffic patterns on 8th Avenue.

A few yards away I spotted another person attempting to do the same thing. He wore a tight fitting baseball cap. Jet black locks fell out the side of his hat. I knew those locks.

This wasn’t the first time I’d run into someone on the streets of New York that I’d previously dated. This was, though, the first time I’d run into someone who’d blocked me on Instagram shortly after we’d slept together.

Just as I was turning to face the other direction in hopes he hadn’t seen me, he looked up. He smiled and raised his hand as a way to say “Hey!” while we were both still on the phone. I waved back and then averted my eyes, doing my best to focus on the conversation at hand. I still had a solid ten minutes remaining in the consultation and securing a new client was far more important to me than making small talk with an old fling who’d deemed it necessary to restrict me from his feed.

Ten minutes later though, nearing the end of my call, he was still standing there. Except he was no longer on the phone. He appeared to be waiting. It would have been more awkward to ignore him, so upon hanging up I made my way over.

“Hey,” I said with a smile but doing my best not to feign too much enthusiasm.

“Heeeeyyyyyy!” he shot back. “How are things?” He then went in for the hug.

We exchanged how-are-you’s and what-are-you-up-to’s. He had a new job, as did I.

“I got into life coaching,” I said. “Dating coaching, specifically.” (Side note: it is always weird delivering this news to someone you formerly dated.)

“Wow! That’s awesome!” He said, his forced enthusiasm palpable. But then, his tone changed. Quietly and with a more thoughtful intonation he said, “We should get together again sometime.”

His words caught me off guard. They sounded oddly… genuine. In the moment I didn’t think too much of it and immediately blurted out, "Oh aw, yeah um well… I’m actually in a relationship right now."

He quickly pivoted. Said that was awesome and how happy he was for me. But then he shocked me again: “Well then maybe you can be my dating coach.”

I laughed it off, said I had a policy of not working with friends, and shortly thereafter we went our separate ways. But it was clear that relationship aside, this guy wanted to spend time with me. He wasn’t bullshitting me on that.

On the ride home I kicked myself for not asking him about the social media block. For not saying “Riddle me this: You blocked me on Instagram, and now you want to spend one-on-one time together?”

But in a way, the direct question wasn’t necessary. All the facts and insights could be gleaned from our five minute interaction. And it wasn’t really about him or me or our specific situation, but rather the dubious role Instagram plays in modern dating.