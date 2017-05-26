8 Majorly Inspiring New Books mbg Editors Can't Wait To Read This Summer

Most years, I spend months reading and cross-referencing book lists to craft the perfect summer reading schedule before the first holiday. But somehow, this season sort of snuck up on me. All of a sudden, it's Memorial Day weekend and I've only got one book on my list. Fortunately, I work with a group of incredibly smart, unique women whose opinions I solicit on a daily basis about everything from the best kind of birth control for me to what natural sunscreens actually work.

So, I asked my fellow editors what new wellness book they're packing in their beach bags this weekend. And then promptly went out to find copies for myself. After all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

In the interest of paying it forward, I rounded up their picks here. Here's hoping our oceanside reading list inspires your own.