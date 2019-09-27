Never Has There Been A Better Time To Buy An Electric Car

As for who will actually be buying these new cars, that remains to be seen. While the latest Global EV Outlook report from the International Energy Agency shows that the number of electric cars sold (the majority of them Teslas) nearly doubled in 2018, EVs are still a relatively small percentage of new vehicles on the road. In the U.S., they accounted for about 3% of cars sold in 2018. Even in California, the state where they are most in-demand, they only tallied up 5.5%.

It could be because electric cars are still, on average, expensive. Manufacturers typically pay about $12,000 more to make them, and they cost anywhere from $30,000 to $80,000 to buy. (Porsche's new model will set you back between $150,900 and $185,000.) But the auto industry is hoping that government subsidies will eventually drive down costs and incentivize more people to opt in.