The 7 Best Teas For Fighting Inflammation

Inflammation continues to be a hot topic in the health and wellness space, and for good reason. While acute inflammation can help one to quickly recover from a paper cut or other minor injury, chronic inflammation plays a much more sinister role in the body. Linked to numerous chronic health conditions such as arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome, heart disease, cancer, and more, the management of chronic inflammation must be taken seriously.

Just like the food we eat, the beverages we drink can play an important role in keeping chronic inflammation at bay. As one of the world’s oldest traditional medicinal drinks, tea has been used to therapeutically manage chronic health conditions like inflammation for thousands of years.

This hot drink, made by infusing the dried, crushed leaves of a plant with boiling water, helps to deliver the healing anti-inflammatory properties of the plant in a soothing, relaxing way. No longer limited to the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, tea is now available in a wide variety of herbal, root, and loose-leaf varieties, all of which offer promising anti-inflammatory properties to promote optimal health. Here are my top picks for fighting inflammation: