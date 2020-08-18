We've all heard the saying "You are what you eat." And it's not completely true. Yes, the quality and types of foods you put into your body matters. But if you're only focusing on the foods you're eating, you're missing an important piece. This is why so many people fall short on their expectations of feeling better and having more energy on an organic, whole foods diet. There's more to the story. Your digestive fire is a key to your health.

According to Ayurveda, your digestive fire (agni) is critical for optimal health. A strong digestive fire will take anything that comes into the system, absorb, extract, and keep the nourishing pats it needs, and burn off or eliminate the rest. A weak digestive fire will not be able to keep up with this process, and thus toxins (ama) build up, overwhelm the system, and create imbalance, which then leads to symptoms, and can result in illness and chronic disease.

We must process and digest thousands of sensory and energetic inputs all day long and keep what is needed and eliminate the rest. Unprocessed food, experiences, and emotions build up as toxins. Once the toxic load overwhelms the system, symptoms show up. Our body's internal digestive fire or metabolism is the main way we absorb what we need and eliminate what we don't.